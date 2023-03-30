Woofie's
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$125K - $210K
Units as of 2022
4 33.3% over 3 years
Woofie’s began in 2004 in Ashburn, Virginia. Woofie’s was founded by Amy Reed and Leslie Barron, who were constantly asked to pet sit for their acquaintances. The duo realized that this type of business didn’t exist in their community and launched Woofie’s to fill the need. Woofie’s primary mission is to offer a personalized and exceptional experience to their clients and pets.

Starting with the pet sit service, Woofie’s expanded to a boutique mobile grooming in 2011, and, in 2015, they moved to a corporate office where they offer training, including CPR and first aid, to pet owners. Nowadays, Woofie’s services are composed of pet sitting, dog walking, and mobile pet spa. Also, Woofie’s pet specialists take care of all kinds of pets, from cats and dogs to iguanas and fish. The Woofie’s brand focuses on the pets’ needs and the clients’ convenience.

Why You May Want To Start a Woofie’s Franchise

To own a Woofie’s franchise, you should love all types of pets, be trustworthy, and respect your clients’ wishes when related to their pets. You may want to open a Woofie’s franchise because they strive to embrace the latest technologies, bring professional expertise and passion for pets, and care for the pets as if they were their own.

What Might Make a Woofie’s Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Woofie’s franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Also, pets are present in nearly 70% of U.S. homes, meaning that the pet industry is expansive and potentially a good one with which to become involved.

If awarded a Woofie’s franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Woofie’s brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to a two-week training program where the corporate staff ensures the franchisee understands and utilizes the Woofie’s business model with their standards of excellence, franchisees receive support through marketing assistance and pet CPR and first aid training.

How To Open a Woofie’s Franchise

As you decide if opening a Woofie’s franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Woofie’s franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Woofie’s franchising team questions. 

As a Woofie’s franchisee, you will receive ongoing use of Woofie’s brand, systems, and processes; as well as access to their extensive operations manual; ongoing training and marketing support; and direct communication with the Woofie’s management team. 

To be part of the Woofie’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Company Overview

About Woofie's

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Amy Reed, President & Cofounder
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Woofie's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,500
Initial Investment
$125,319 - $209,801
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Woofie's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Woofie's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
54 hours
Classroom Training
62 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
