Woofie’s began in 2004 in Ashburn, Virginia. Woofie’s was founded by Amy Reed and Leslie Barron, who were constantly asked to pet sit for their acquaintances. The duo realized that this type of business didn’t exist in their community and launched Woofie’s to fill the need. Woofie’s primary mission is to offer a personalized and exceptional experience to their clients and pets.

Starting with the pet sit service, Woofie’s expanded to a boutique mobile grooming in 2011, and, in 2015, they moved to a corporate office where they offer training, including CPR and first aid, to pet owners. Nowadays, Woofie’s services are composed of pet sitting, dog walking, and mobile pet spa. Also, Woofie’s pet specialists take care of all kinds of pets, from cats and dogs to iguanas and fish. The Woofie’s brand focuses on the pets’ needs and the clients’ convenience.

Why You May Want To Start a Woofie’s Franchise

To own a Woofie’s franchise, you should love all types of pets, be trustworthy, and respect your clients’ wishes when related to their pets. You may want to open a Woofie’s franchise because they strive to embrace the latest technologies, bring professional expertise and passion for pets, and care for the pets as if they were their own.

What Might Make a Woofie’s Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Woofie’s franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Also, pets are present in nearly 70% of U.S. homes, meaning that the pet industry is expansive and potentially a good one with which to become involved.

If awarded a Woofie’s franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Woofie’s brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to a two-week training program where the corporate staff ensures the franchisee understands and utilizes the Woofie’s business model with their standards of excellence, franchisees receive support through marketing assistance and pet CPR and first aid training.

How To Open a Woofie’s Franchise

As you decide if opening a Woofie’s franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Woofie’s franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Woofie’s franchising team questions.

As a Woofie’s franchisee, you will receive ongoing use of Woofie’s brand, systems, and processes; as well as access to their extensive operations manual; ongoing training and marketing support; and direct communication with the Woofie’s management team.

To be part of the Woofie’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.