Sign and lighting service and maintenance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#198 Ranked #179 last year
Initial investment
$65K - $352K
Units as of 2022
102 4.1% over 3 years
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service is one of the largest custom sign companies, operating in over 80 locations in the United States. More than 40 of those locations are franchises. The company also has multiple franchises located in Canada. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service may be recognized for its quality products, energy-efficient signage, image quality, and installation ease.

Since its foundation in 1920, YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has striven to adhere to the highest standards and quality for its sign and lighting services. Their mission is to provide value for service, a policy that has seen them survive in this industry for more than 100 years.

Why You May Want to Start a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise

YESCO Sign & Lighting Service began franchising its services in 2011, with a business model backed by many decades of experience and strict adherence to a customer-oriented approach. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has a solid commitment to impact franchisees who wish to join them by prioritizing their needs.

As a franchisee, you may have the full advantage of utilizing business relationships that have seen this company stay at the top of their game for as long as they have. You will have access to the company's proprietary software 'Servizio by YESCO,' designed to generate leads, monitor sale activities, and handle office operations, potentially allowing you to focus your time and resources on growing your business.

YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has a wealth of knowledge they are ready to share with franchisees through training programs, business coaching, networking opportunities, and a ready support team.  

What Might Make a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the end of the term, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement for a sum if they meet the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service requirements. The franchisor offers in-house financing to help cover the initial franchise fee and equipment costs for qualified franchisees. Franchisees who qualify may access third-party financing to help cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll costs.

How To Open a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise

As you decide if opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About YESCO Sign & Lighting Service

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Business Services, Signs
Founded
1920
Parent Company
YESCO
Leadership
Sam Fisher, Senior Vice President
Corporate Address
2401 Foothill Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
102 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$65,000 - $352,200
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Third Party Financing
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
17-48 hours
Classroom Training
76-144 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where YESCO Sign & Lighting Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where YESCO Sign & Lighting Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #198 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #64 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #25 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Business Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Business Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #41 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

