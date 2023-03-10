Signing out of account, Standby...
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service is one of the largest custom sign companies, operating in over 80 locations in the United States. More than 40 of those locations are franchises. The company also has multiple franchises located in Canada. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service may be recognized for its quality products, energy-efficient signage, image quality, and installation ease.
Since its foundation in 1920, YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has striven to adhere to the highest standards and quality for its sign and lighting services. Their mission is to provide value for service, a policy that has seen them survive in this industry for more than 100 years.
Why You May Want to Start a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service began franchising its services in 2011, with a business model backed by many decades of experience and strict adherence to a customer-oriented approach. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has a solid commitment to impact franchisees who wish to join them by prioritizing their needs.
As a franchisee, you may have the full advantage of utilizing business relationships that have seen this company stay at the top of their game for as long as they have. You will have access to the company's proprietary software 'Servizio by YESCO,' designed to generate leads, monitor sale activities, and handle office operations, potentially allowing you to focus your time and resources on growing your business.
YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has a wealth of knowledge they are ready to share with franchisees through training programs, business coaching, networking opportunities, and a ready support team.
What Might Make a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. At the end of the term, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement for a sum if they meet the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service requirements. The franchisor offers in-house financing to help cover the initial franchise fee and equipment costs for qualified franchisees. Franchisees who qualify may access third-party financing to help cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll costs.
How To Open a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service Franchise
As you decide if opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About YESCO Sign & Lighting Service
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Business Services, Signs
- Founded
- 1920
- Parent Company
- YESCO
- Leadership
- Sam Fisher, Senior Vice President
- Corporate Address
-
2401 Foothill Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 102 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a YESCO Sign & Lighting Service franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $65,000 - $352,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- YESCO Sign & Lighting Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
- Third Party Financing
- YESCO Sign & Lighting Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 17-48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76-144 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where YESCO Sign & Lighting Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where YESCO Sign & Lighting Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #198 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #64 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #25 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Business Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Miscellaneous Business Services Category
Ranked #41 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
