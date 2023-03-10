Signing out of account, Standby...
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is a family-friendly camping franchise that is one of the nation's top family resorts. Established in 1969, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts began franchising that same year. Since then, it has opened over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Visitors to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts can rent out cabins, RV, or tent spaces, have fun at any of the water attractions, and take advantage of a number of the resort's amenities, from mini-golf to playgrounds. You also should not forget about Yogi Bear and the crew themselves. The Bears and Ranger Smith are bound to make an appearance.
Why You May Want to Start a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has been catering to families for over 50 years, making them a leader in family camping experiences. Plus, what other camps can call the famous cartoon character Yogi Bear their mascot? As a franchisee, you'll receive a complimentary Yogi Bear statue and have the option to purchase other themed costumes and statues.
Leisure Systems, Inc. backs Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. LSI has over 30 years of outdoor hospitality experience and will provide you the resources you need to run a smooth operation.
What Might Make a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts a Good Choice?
If you decide to join a Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll receive specialized training, unique Yogi Bear merchandise, online reservation systems, and more. To be part of the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment. Unlike many franchises, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts may not require you to cover a franchise fee. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offer ancillary revenue streams through food service and retail. Because the average stay is about three days, food service is critical. A camp will have at least one snack bar or restaurant. Some popular choices are Nathan's Hot Dogs or Hunt Brothers Pizza.
How To Start a Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Franchise
The easiest way to join the Jellystone franchise is to convert your existing campground. This is the perfect option for campsite owners who find sales flatlining, want to expand campsite services beyond rentals, or need to create a unique campground that will stand out from the competition. A park conversion usually takes a few months to complete. The process includes a walkthrough of your existing campsite and corporate approval. You'll then create a vision and business plan and develop a conversion timeline.
If you want to purchase an existing campground, the site will need to meet certain requirements outlined by the company. Or, if you choose to build from the ground up, you may have additional financial requirements. To build from the ground up, you may need to contact the director of franchise sales and development to see if your plan is doable, fill out a new build franchise request form, submit a five-year business plan, and provide proof of funding.
If you do join the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts family, you'll soon be giving families a vacation to remember.
Company Overview
About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Campgrounds, Recreation
- Founded
- 1969
- Parent Company
- Sun Communities
- Leadership
- Rob Schutter, President
- Corporate Address
-
402 Wards Corner Dr., #A
Loveland, OH 45140
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1969 (54 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 23
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 82 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $108,000 - $11,278,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 34 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
