Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Family camping resorts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#274 Ranked #348 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$108K - $11.3M
Units as of 2022
82 1.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is a family-friendly camping franchise that is one of the nation's top family resorts. Established in 1969, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts began franchising that same year. Since then, it has opened over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Visitors to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts can rent out cabins, RV, or tent spaces, have fun at any of the water attractions, and take advantage of a number of the resort's amenities, from mini-golf to playgrounds. You also should not forget about Yogi Bear and the crew themselves. The Bears and Ranger Smith are bound to make an appearance.

Why You May Want to Start a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has been catering to families for over 50 years, making them a leader in family camping experiences. Plus, what other camps can call the famous cartoon character Yogi Bear their mascot? As a franchisee, you'll receive a complimentary Yogi Bear statue and have the option to purchase other themed costumes and statues.

Leisure Systems, Inc. backs Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. LSI has over 30 years of outdoor hospitality experience and will provide you the resources you need to run a smooth operation.

What Might Make a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts a Good Choice?

If you decide to join a Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll receive specialized training, unique Yogi Bear merchandise, online reservation systems, and more. To be part of the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment. Unlike many franchises, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts may not require you to cover a franchise fee. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offer ancillary revenue streams through food service and retail. Because the average stay is about three days, food service is critical. A camp will have at least one snack bar or restaurant. Some popular choices are Nathan's Hot Dogs or Hunt Brothers Pizza.

How To Start a Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Franchise

The easiest way to join the Jellystone franchise is to convert your existing campground. This is the perfect option for campsite owners who find sales flatlining, want to expand campsite services beyond rentals, or need to create a unique campground that will stand out from the competition. A park conversion usually takes a few months to complete. The process includes a walkthrough of your existing campsite and corporate approval. You'll then create a vision and business plan and develop a conversion timeline. 

If you want to purchase an existing campground, the site will need to meet certain requirements outlined by the company. Or, if you choose to build from the ground up, you may have additional financial requirements.  To build from the ground up, you may need to contact the director of franchise sales and development to see if your plan is doable, fill out a new build franchise request form, submit a five-year business plan, and provide proof of funding.

If you do join the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts family, you'll soon be giving families a vacation to remember.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Campgrounds, Recreation
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Sun Communities
Leadership
Rob Schutter, President
Corporate Address
402 Wards Corner Dr., #A
Loveland, OH 45140
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1969 (54 years)
# of employees at HQ
23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, Mexico

# of Units
82 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$108,000 - $11,278,000
Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Third Party Financing
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #274 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #158 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Campgrounds Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Urban Air Adventure Park

Adventure parks
Ranked #46
Learn More

Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs
Ranked #125
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing