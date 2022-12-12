Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

Family camping resorts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
#432 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$324K - $14.4M
Units as of 2025
78 Decrease 4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Camp Jellystone is a family-friendly camping franchise, (formerly Yogi Bear's Jellystone Camp-Resorts,) that is one of the nation's top family resorts. Established in 1969, Camp Jellystone began franchising that same year. Since then, it has opened over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Visitors to Camp Jellystone can rent out cabins, RV, or tent spaces, have fun at any of the water attractions, and take advantage of a number of the resort's amenities, from mini-golf to playgrounds. You also should not forget about Yogi Bear and the crew themselves. The Bears and Ranger Smith are bound to make an appearance.

Why You May Want to Start a Camp Jellystone

Camp Jellystone has been catering to families for over 50 years, making them a leader in family camping experiences. Plus, what other camps can call the famous cartoon character Yogi Bear their mascot? 

What Might Make a Camp Jellystone a Good Choice?

If you decide to join a Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll receive specialized training, unique Yogi Bear merchandise, online reservation systems, and more. To be part of the Camp Jellystone team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Camp Jellystone offers ancillary revenue streams through food service and retail. Because the average stay is about three days, food service is critical. A camp will have at least one snack bar or restaurant. Some popular choices are Nathan's Hot Dogs or Hunt Brothers Pizza.

How To Start a Camp Jellystone Franchise

The easiest way to join the Camp Jellystone franchise is to convert your existing campground. This is the perfect option for campsite owners who find sales flatlining, want to expand campsite services beyond rentals, or need to create a unique campground that will stand out from the competition. A park conversion usually takes a few months to complete. The process includes a walkthrough of your existing campsite and corporate approval. You'll then create a vision and business plan and develop a conversion timeline. 

If you want to purchase an existing campground, the site will need to meet certain requirements outlined by the company. Or, if you choose to build from the ground up, you may have additional financial requirements.  To build from the ground up, you may need to contact the director of franchise sales and development to see if your plan is doable, fill out a new build franchise request form, submit a five-year business plan, and provide proof of funding.

If you do join the Camp Jellystone family, you'll soon be giving families a vacation to remember.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

Industry Lodging
Related Categories Campgrounds, Recreation
Founded 1969
Parent Company Camp Jellystone
Leadership Rob Schutter, President
Corporate Address 27777 Franklin Rd., #300
Southfield, MI 48034
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1969 (56 years)
# of employees at HQ 23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 78 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$75,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$324,000 - $14,370,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4.5%-6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20 hours
Classroom Training 34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Campgrounds in 2025

Best of the Best

Ranked #432 in 2025

Franchise 500

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

Jamba

description
Smoothies, juices, bowls

iSmash

description
Entertainment centers offering rage rooms, splatter paint, and ax throwing

Boost Home Healthcare

description
Home healthcare

Cruise Planners

description
Travel agencies

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand Owner Reveals the Secrets to Growing Franchises Fast

Don Allen has scaled Orangetheory, KidStrong, F45 and now Zoom Room. He shares what it really takes to succeed.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top Global Franchises of 2025

Considering taking your business abroad? Follow a proven path with these outstanding international franchises.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

These Are the Top Franchise Suppliers of 2025

Want to know which businesses to go to, when your franchise needs some help? Here are the best of the best.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

This Entrepreneur Ignored the Worst Advice Ever — and Built a $10 Million Business

After her husband's sudden heart attack, she inherited a struggling business and $700,000 in debt. Instead of listening to many people and giving up, she rebuilt — and today the business is worth $10 million.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Franchise Industry Descends on D.C. to Advocate for 'Independence and Flexibility'

Hundreds of franchise leaders and policy makers gathered in Washington, D.C. this week for the summit, with the new American Franchise Act at the forefront.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Children's Franchises in 2025

Discover the family-focused franchises that earned top spots on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing