Camp Jellystone is a family-friendly camping franchise, (formerly Yogi Bear's Jellystone Camp-Resorts,) that is one of the nation's top family resorts. Established in 1969, Camp Jellystone began franchising that same year. Since then, it has opened over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Visitors to Camp Jellystone can rent out cabins, RV, or tent spaces, have fun at any of the water attractions, and take advantage of a number of the resort's amenities, from mini-golf to playgrounds. You also should not forget about Yogi Bear and the crew themselves. The Bears and Ranger Smith are bound to make an appearance.

Why You May Want to Start a Camp Jellystone

Camp Jellystone has been catering to families for over 50 years, making them a leader in family camping experiences. Plus, what other camps can call the famous cartoon character Yogi Bear their mascot?

What Might Make a Camp Jellystone a Good Choice?

If you decide to join a Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll receive specialized training, unique Yogi Bear merchandise, online reservation systems, and more. To be part of the Camp Jellystone team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Camp Jellystone offers ancillary revenue streams through food service and retail. Because the average stay is about three days, food service is critical. A camp will have at least one snack bar or restaurant. Some popular choices are Nathan's Hot Dogs or Hunt Brothers Pizza.

How To Start a Camp Jellystone Franchise

The easiest way to join the Camp Jellystone franchise is to convert your existing campground. This is the perfect option for campsite owners who find sales flatlining, want to expand campsite services beyond rentals, or need to create a unique campground that will stand out from the competition. A park conversion usually takes a few months to complete. The process includes a walkthrough of your existing campsite and corporate approval. You'll then create a vision and business plan and develop a conversion timeline.

If you want to purchase an existing campground, the site will need to meet certain requirements outlined by the company. Or, if you choose to build from the ground up, you may have additional financial requirements. To build from the ground up, you may need to contact the director of franchise sales and development to see if your plan is doable, fill out a new build franchise request form, submit a five-year business plan, and provide proof of funding.

If you do join the Camp Jellystone family, you'll soon be giving families a vacation to remember.