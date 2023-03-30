yorCMO
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$5K - $64K
Units as of 2022
13 1,200.0% over 3 years
Jay Gordman and Joe Frost started yorCMO when they realized how much their business owner friends struggled with marketing. Their friends were spending money on events, promotions, and marketing campaigns that were getting them nowhere. The problem came from Jay and Joe's friends, who lacked marketing know-how, resources, and time.

Jay and Joe decided to open yorCMO in 2017 and help businesses experiencing similar marketing trouble. The company uses a fractional CMO model. This may allow franchisees to help companies develop marketing strategies without maintaining a full-time marketing department.

Why You May Want To Start a yorCMO Franchise

After yorCMO began franchising in 2021, the company started looking for ideal franchisees to join the team. Franchisees generally need previous experience in marketing. However, yorCMO franchisees' primary focus is client relationships, new business development, and helping clients' businesses grow.

Franchisees should share the core values of yorCMO.

  • Show up and own it

  • Score keeping matters

  • Trust the process, value the expertise

  • Elevate your peers

  • Marketing drives sales

Franchisees typically need to be self-starters since yorCMO franchisees will be responsible for finding new clients and networking. Franchisees with yorCMO are expected to operate their franchise. Each franchisee will have a marketing coordinator to help appointments go smoothly. Franchisees also have access to a back-office team. The team will manage billing and other tools needed to run the franchise.

What Might Make a yorCMO Franchise a Good Choice?

yorCMO allows franchisees to choose from two different types of franchises. The first is a solo model. In this model, franchisees will take care of their clients with the help of the marketing coordinators and practice development support team. The second type is a firm model. Here, franchisees will care for their clients and manage the work of their associate CMOs. The marketing coordinators and practice development support team will assist the franchisee and everyone on the team.

To be part of the yorCMO team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a yorCMO Franchise

Before signing an agreement, potential franchisees should do quite a bit of research. Check out the competition in your area. Make sure there is room for a yorCMO franchise to operate and grow. You should also figure out if yorCMO is the right fit for you. As you are doing your research, write down questions for the management team and other franchisees.

If you are awarded a franchise, you will participate in a multi-day pre-opening training program. Once you start operating, yorCMO will help you with your first client. This is meant to help franchisees start out on the right foot. Franchisees may also participate in a quick start program that lasts for several months. During this time, the practice development support team will help with client development.

Company Overview

About yorCMO

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2017
Parent Company
yorCMO Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jay Gordman, Cofounder/Managing Member
Corporate Address
10404 Essex Ct., #104
Omaha, NE 68114
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
13 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a yorCMO franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,500 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$4,500 - $64,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
