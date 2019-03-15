There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2015
2019 (0 Years)
2255 Reliable Circle Dr.
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Discover Health Franchising
$89,300 - $170,500
$60,000
$30,000 - $30,000
5%
1%
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
24 hours
34 hours
2 - 3