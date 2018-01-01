D'Sapone Restorations Franchising LLC
Grout, tile, stone, glass, and tub restoration; cleaning and sealing products
6567 Commerce Pkwy.
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
6567 Commerce Pkwy.
Woodstock, GA 30189
Parent Company
D'Sapone LLC
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,225 - $55,523
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $43,225 High - $55,523
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Mexico
