Earl of Sandwich
Sandwiches, wraps, salads, desserts
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
4700 Millenia Blvd., #400
Orlando, FL 32839
CEO
Jim Stanley
Parent Company
Earl Enterprise
Initial Investment ⓘ
$336,000 - $624,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Earl of Sandwich has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours