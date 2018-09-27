Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
200 Palouse St., #201, Office 6
Wenatchee, WA 98801
CEO
Michael Seitz
Parent Company
NPM Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$233,000 - $568,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
EarthWise Pet offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
EarthWise Pet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 rebate on franchise fee; first-year marketing fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16-32 hours
Classroom Training:
35-96 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing