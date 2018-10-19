East Coast Wings + Grill
Buffalo wings and craft beer
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
100 Cambridge Plaza Dr.
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
CEO
Sam Ballas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$661,375 - $1,098,570
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$425,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
East Coast Wings + Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee; first-year royalty fee reduced by 1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
195 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 50