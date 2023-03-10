East Coast Wings + Grill was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as a single restaurant in 1995. It later converted to its current business formula in 2001. The owners focus on a business model that creates an inviting dining experience coupled with quality, fresh menu items.

Franchising began in 2004, and East Coast Wings + Grill now has more than 30 outlets that feature restaurant-style dining. There, they serve specialty flavored wings, burgers, ribs, sandwiches, chicken wings, appetizers, beer, and more.

Most East Coast Wings + Grill locations can be found in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Why You May Want to Start an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

An East Coast Wings + Grill franchise offers restaurant-style casual dining characterized by more than 65 flavored chicken wings with nine heat intensities. Customers can combine these flavors for hundreds of delicious wing concepts that keep them coming back for more.

A franchisee will most likely want to maintain a warm, family-friendly approach with their restaurant, as it seems the company's goal is to become a community favorite. As a franchisee, you may be furnished with a unique business model that includes special menu items and recipes, as well as location furnishings with a distinctive East Coast Wings and Grill design.

What Might Make an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the East Coast Wings + Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

East Coast Wings + Grill has partnered with third party financial lenders that may be able to help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory. They also offer discounts off the franchise fee and royalty fees to qualified veterans.

An average East Coast Wings + Grill franchise restaurant requires between 25 and 50 employees to run efficiently. This most likely includes kitchen staff, front-of-house staff, and administrative help. After a recent rebranding and dining furnishing schemes designed for communal or whole family occupancy, this franchise is looking to become the place for fans of flavored wings and quality bar grill dishes.

How to Open an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

For more information on opening an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise, submit an inquiry form. An invitation to meet and talk with a franchise development team member may follow, and you may be offered the latest Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the East Coast Wings + Grill team questions. You may also find it beneficial to speak to a lawyer or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to own and operate an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise.

If all works out, you'll be able to open your own East Coast Wings + Grill franchise!