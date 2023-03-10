East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill

Wings, burgers, craft beer
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$428K - $981K
Units as of 2022
32 11% over 3 years
East Coast Wings + Grill was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as a single restaurant in 1995. It later converted to its current business formula in 2001. The owners focus on a business model that creates an inviting dining experience coupled with quality, fresh menu items.

Franchising began in 2004, and East Coast Wings + Grill now has more than 30 outlets that feature restaurant-style dining. There, they serve specialty flavored wings, burgers, ribs, sandwiches, chicken wings, appetizers, beer, and more. 

Most East Coast Wings + Grill locations can be found in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Why You May Want to Start an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

An East Coast Wings + Grill franchise offers restaurant-style casual dining characterized by more than 65 flavored chicken wings with nine heat intensities. Customers can combine these flavors for hundreds of delicious wing concepts that keep them coming back for more.

A franchisee will most likely want to maintain a warm, family-friendly approach with their restaurant, as it seems the company's goal is to become a community favorite. As a franchisee, you may be furnished with a unique business model that includes special menu items and recipes, as well as location furnishings with a distinctive East Coast Wings and Grill design.

What Might Make an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the East Coast Wings + Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

East Coast Wings + Grill has partnered with third party financial lenders that may be able to help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory. They also offer discounts off the franchise fee and royalty fees to qualified veterans.

An average East Coast Wings + Grill franchise restaurant requires between 25 and 50 employees to run efficiently. This most likely includes kitchen staff, front-of-house staff, and administrative help. After a recent rebranding and dining furnishing schemes designed for communal or whole family occupancy, this franchise is looking to become the place for fans of flavored wings and quality bar grill dishes.

How to Open an East Coast Wings + Grill Franchise

For more information on opening an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise, submit an inquiry form. An invitation to meet and talk with a franchise development team member may follow, and you may be offered the latest Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the East Coast Wings + Grill team questions. You may also find it beneficial to speak to a lawyer or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to own and operate an East Coast Wings + Grill franchise.

If all works out, you'll be able to open your own East Coast Wings + Grill franchise!

Company Overview

About East Coast Wings + Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Chicken
Founded
1995
Parent Company
East Coast WIngs Corp.
Leadership
Sam Ballas, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
100 Cambridge Plaza Dr.
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a East Coast Wings + Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$427,968 - $981,275
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee; first-year royalty fee reduced by 1%
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
East Coast Wings + Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
195 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25-50
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where East Coast Wings + Grill landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where East Coast Wings + Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #9 in Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

