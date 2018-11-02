The Entrepreneur's Source
The Entrepreneur's Source
Franchise/business coaching and development
About
Founded

1984

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

900 Main St. S., Bldg. 2
Southbury, CT 06488

CEO

David Smith

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$86,750 - $110,500

Net-worth Requirement

$199,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$55,000 - $55,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

25%

Ad Royalty Fee

$750/mo.

Financing Options

The Entrepreneur's Source has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

157 hours

Classroom Training:

69 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing virtual training, mentor

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

The Entrepreneur's Source is ranked #333 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Entrepreneur's Source was founded by Terry Powell in 1984 and began franchising in 1997. The company's coaches offer education, coaching and resources for individuals interesting in business ownership. They also work with existing franchisees to help them grow their business. The Entrepreneur's Source is part of Franchise Source Brands International, which also franchises AdviCoach, Business partner Marketing Coach, Expense Reduction Coaching, Decor&You and DigiKids.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $86,750 High - $110,500
Units
+11.3%+11 UNITS (1 Year) -33.3%-54 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 2nd, 2018
