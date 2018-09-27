Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
7086 Corporate Wy.
Dayton, OH 45459
CEO
James Mowery
Initial Investment ⓘ
$19,967 - $28,167
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$6,000 - $6,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Fetch! Pet Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Fetch! Pet Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36.5 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Additional Training:
Training manual & video
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1