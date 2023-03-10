Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$75K - $99K
Units as of 2021
107 44.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Fetch! Pet Care is one of the largest pet care franchisors in the country. The company specializes in pet sitting and dog walking services. Paul Mann founded Fetch! Pet Care in 2002. Mann had trouble finding reliable dog sitters to walk and watch his dog during his work days. He also had a hard time finding a pet sitter that connected with his dog, Milo, when he was traveling. As a result, Mann established the company on the foundation of trust and excellence in the services.

The pet care franchisor has grown to a network of over 3,000 professional dog walkers and pet sitters. There are over 70 franchised locations across the U.S. Tens of thousands of pet owners have entrusted their pets to the company. With over 16 years of franchising experience, Fetch! Pet Care has built a large loyal customer base and has earned several accolades.

Why You May Want to  Start a Fetch! Pet Care Franchise

Fetch! Pet Care is not just another cookie-cutter pet care provider. The company requires that all its dog walkers be trained, insured, and background checked. To build trust, the company uses live pet care coordinators instead of automation. Live pet care has played a massive part in building a reputation for quality services. Apart from offering value to its clients, the company focuses on providing a home-based franchising opportunity to potential franchisees.

Fetch! Pet Care offers a business opportunity in the $70 billion industry with a speedy startup period. Franchisees are not required to have any prior business background or experience in the industry. Veterans are also prioritized, as they are given a discount off the franchise fee.

What Might Make Fetch! Pet Care a Good Choice?

The pet industry is full of pet owners willing to spend money on their animal friends, making services in demand year-round. By joining Fetch! Pet Care, you become part of a nationally recognized pet care brand. 

The company values its franchisees and offers strong support. Fetch! Pet Care will require an initial franchise fee to go along with an initial investment range. Potential franchisees must also have a company set net worth and liquid capital.

It may be wise to speak to your financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchise opportunity with Fetch! Pet Care. You may also want to explore your current market and local pet businesses to see how a Fetch! Pet Care franchise would fit in your community. Market and brand research may be beneficial during the process of deciding whether you wish to open a Fetch! Pet Care franchise. 

How Do You Start a Fetch! Pet Care Franchise?

As you progress with Fetch! Pet Care, you will need to meet the minimum set franchisee requirements. You can expect to learn about these minimums during various interviews with the franchising team. If you meet the required minimums, you may speak with the executive team to discuss how your interests align with those of the company. If mutual consent is established, it may be time to sign a franchise agreement. 

After signing your contract, Fetch! Pet Care will usher you into a training program. Once trained, it's time to care for some furry friends. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fetch! Pet Care

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2002
Leadership
Greg Longe, CEO
Corporate Address
19500 Victor Pkwy., #350
Livonia, MI 48154
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
107 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fetch! Pet Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$62,500
Initial Investment
$74,967 - $98,667
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fetch! Pet Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fetch! Pet Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fetch! Pet Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fetch! Pet Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #114 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #125 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fetch! Pet Care.

Home Clean Heroes

Residential cleaning
Request Info

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Camp Bow Wow

Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming
Ranked #271
Learn More

Dogtopia

Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
Ranked #51
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing