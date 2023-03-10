Fetch! Pet Care is one of the largest pet care franchisors in the country. The company specializes in pet sitting and dog walking services. Paul Mann founded Fetch! Pet Care in 2002. Mann had trouble finding reliable dog sitters to walk and watch his dog during his work days. He also had a hard time finding a pet sitter that connected with his dog, Milo, when he was traveling. As a result, Mann established the company on the foundation of trust and excellence in the services.

The pet care franchisor has grown to a network of over 3,000 professional dog walkers and pet sitters. There are over 70 franchised locations across the U.S. Tens of thousands of pet owners have entrusted their pets to the company. With over 16 years of franchising experience, Fetch! Pet Care has built a large loyal customer base and has earned several accolades.

Why You May Want to Start a Fetch! Pet Care Franchise

Fetch! Pet Care is not just another cookie-cutter pet care provider. The company requires that all its dog walkers be trained, insured, and background checked. To build trust, the company uses live pet care coordinators instead of automation. Live pet care has played a massive part in building a reputation for quality services. Apart from offering value to its clients, the company focuses on providing a home-based franchising opportunity to potential franchisees.

Fetch! Pet Care offers a business opportunity in the $70 billion industry with a speedy startup period. Franchisees are not required to have any prior business background or experience in the industry. Veterans are also prioritized, as they are given a discount off the franchise fee.

What Might Make Fetch! Pet Care a Good Choice?

The pet industry is full of pet owners willing to spend money on their animal friends, making services in demand year-round. By joining Fetch! Pet Care, you become part of a nationally recognized pet care brand.

The company values its franchisees and offers strong support. Fetch! Pet Care will require an initial franchise fee to go along with an initial investment range. Potential franchisees must also have a company set net worth and liquid capital.

It may be wise to speak to your financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchise opportunity with Fetch! Pet Care. You may also want to explore your current market and local pet businesses to see how a Fetch! Pet Care franchise would fit in your community. Market and brand research may be beneficial during the process of deciding whether you wish to open a Fetch! Pet Care franchise.

How Do You Start a Fetch! Pet Care Franchise?

As you progress with Fetch! Pet Care, you will need to meet the minimum set franchisee requirements. You can expect to learn about these minimums during various interviews with the franchising team. If you meet the required minimums, you may speak with the executive team to discuss how your interests align with those of the company. If mutual consent is established, it may be time to sign a franchise agreement.

After signing your contract, Fetch! Pet Care will usher you into a training program. Once trained, it's time to care for some furry friends.