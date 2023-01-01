Franchise Your Business

7 Essential Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Franchise

Starting a franchise requires a hard look in the mirror to decide if you really have the makeup to become an entrepreneur. Start by reflecting on yourself and your goals with these questions.

By David Busker
This Father-Son Team Became the Top Dogtopia Franchisees In Record Time. Here's How They Did It.

They went into business knowing exactly what their value proposition would be.

By Kim Kavin
Want Your Boss's Job? Here's How 8 Employees Became Franchisees.

You can learn a lot from their journeys up the ladder.

By Kim Kavin
These Two Young Franchisees Have 28 MyEyelab Locations. They Did It By Embracing Weakness.

Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjwani think too many entrepreneurs think they have to be good at everything.

By Madeline Garfinkle

More Posts on Franchise Your Business

The Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023

These brands are fresh, new, innovative, and looking for forward-thinkers just like you.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023

Want to go international? Here are the brands worth buying into right now.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Measure Up to These 5 Standards and Watch Your Franchise Business Skyrocket

Here's a breakdown of what a franchise is, what it isn't and how to build a successful one.

By Mohammad Farraj
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

By Laura Tiffany
The Pros and Cons of Franchising Your Business

Before you take the leap to turn your business into a franchise, review the advantages and disadvantages of franchising.

By Rick Grossmann
He Started One of the Original Froyo Brands 14 Years Ago. He's Still Serving Up Fresh Concepts.

Phillip Chang made Yogurtland a smash success, and now he's funneling his knowledge into other brands.

By Madeline Garfinkle
By Kim Kavin
The Franchises Growing Fastest Internationally

Franchise expansion has become increasingly international in the last few years. Here are the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Check Out the Fastest-Growing Franchises In 2023

Want to branch out? We list the franchises that are growing the fastest—and might go even faster with you on board!

By Tracy Stapp Herold
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.

She Coleman owns a location of The Camp Transformation Center, and her journey through multiple male-dominated industries has taught her a lot about strength.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Video: 4-Step Process to Efficiently Train New Franchise Employees

Scott Greenberg, author of 'The Wealthy Franchisee,' simplifies the process of getting your new employees up and running.

By Entrepreneur Staff