Freedom Lawns
Organic lawn and plant care
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1037
Hampstead, NC 28443
CEO
Mark Tamn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,000 - $60,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Freedom Lawns offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Freedom Lawns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
6 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 20
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
South, Southeast, Central America