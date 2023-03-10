Signing out of account, Standby...
Freedom Lawns USA is an organic-based lawn and plant care company that was founded in 1999. With decades in the lawn and plants care industry, the brand decided to expand nationwide to serve the growing number of customers.
Freedom Lawns USA started its first franchise in 2006 and has awarded more than ten units in various states. Its product line is scientifically proven as it offers agronomy, mosquito control service, and more.
Why You May Want to Start a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise
Founded to provide quality customer care in a fast-paced market, potential franchisees with the same philosophy yearning to diversify their business could take this chance and join the professional Freedom Lawns USA team. You do not need prior experience, as the franchise team will provide all the required tools and knowledge. However, one must have excellent sales and marketing abilities, high levels of integrity, and proper financial credit to qualify for a franchise.
Opening a Freedom Lawn USA franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise a Good Choice?
Freedom Lawns USA believes it combines innovative approaches with diverse expertise. The franchise customizes all necessary treatments for a greener and pest-free environment in its clients’ lawns. Additionally, it has certified state technicians in turf and ornamental pest control who receive updated training for proper turfgrass management.
New franchisees should expect to run the business's daily operations, as no absentee ownership is allowed. A key advantage may be that you can run your Freedom Lawns USA location from the comfort of your home. You should also hire proficient technicians so you can run the management side of the franchise.
To be part of the Freedom Lawns USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Freedom Lawn USA requirements.
How To Open a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise
If awarded a Freedom Lawns USA franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Freedom Lawns USA brand throughout the entire process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Freedom Lawns USA franchisees receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. Freedom Lawns USA may also offer financing through a third party if you are struggling to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Freedom Lawns USA franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Freedom Lawns USA
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Lawn & Tree Care
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Freedom Lawns USA
- Leadership
- Mark Tamn, President
- Corporate Address
-
P.O. Box 1037
Hampstead, NC 28443
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- # of Units
- 12 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Freedom Lawns USA franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $75,000 - $83,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Freedom Lawns USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
