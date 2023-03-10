Freedom Lawns USA
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$75K - $83K
Units as of 2020
12 9.1% over 3 years
Freedom Lawns USA is an organic-based lawn and plant care company that was founded in 1999. With decades in the lawn and plants care industry, the brand decided to expand nationwide to serve the growing number of customers. 

Freedom Lawns USA started its first franchise in 2006 and has awarded more than ten units in various states. Its product line is scientifically proven as it offers agronomy, mosquito control service, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise

Founded to provide quality customer care in a fast-paced market, potential franchisees with the same philosophy yearning to diversify their business could take this chance and join the professional Freedom Lawns USA team. You do not need prior experience, as the franchise team will provide all the required tools and knowledge. However, one must have excellent sales and marketing abilities, high levels of integrity, and proper financial credit to qualify for a franchise.

Opening a Freedom Lawn USA franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise a Good Choice?

Freedom Lawns USA believes it combines innovative approaches with diverse expertise. The franchise customizes all necessary treatments for a greener and pest-free environment in its clients’ lawns. Additionally, it has certified state technicians in turf and ornamental pest control who receive updated training for proper turfgrass management. 

New franchisees should expect to run the business's daily operations, as no absentee ownership is allowed. A key advantage may be that you can run your Freedom Lawns USA location from the comfort of your home. You should also hire proficient technicians so you can run the management side of the franchise. 

To be part of the Freedom Lawns USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Freedom Lawn USA requirements.

How To Open a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise

If awarded a Freedom Lawns USA franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Freedom Lawns USA brand throughout the entire process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Freedom Lawns USA franchisees receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. Freedom Lawns USA may also offer financing through a third party if you are struggling to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Freedom Lawns USA franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Freedom Lawns USA

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Freedom Lawns USA
Leadership
Mark Tamn, President
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1037
Hampstead, NC 28443
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
12 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Freedom Lawns USA franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$75,000 - $83,200
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Freedom Lawns USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
