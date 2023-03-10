Freedom Lawns USA is an organic-based lawn and plant care company that was founded in 1999. With decades in the lawn and plants care industry, the brand decided to expand nationwide to serve the growing number of customers.

Freedom Lawns USA started its first franchise in 2006 and has awarded more than ten units in various states. Its product line is scientifically proven as it offers agronomy, mosquito control service, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise

Founded to provide quality customer care in a fast-paced market, potential franchisees with the same philosophy yearning to diversify their business could take this chance and join the professional Freedom Lawns USA team. You do not need prior experience, as the franchise team will provide all the required tools and knowledge. However, one must have excellent sales and marketing abilities, high levels of integrity, and proper financial credit to qualify for a franchise.

Opening a Freedom Lawn USA franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise a Good Choice?

Freedom Lawns USA believes it combines innovative approaches with diverse expertise. The franchise customizes all necessary treatments for a greener and pest-free environment in its clients’ lawns. Additionally, it has certified state technicians in turf and ornamental pest control who receive updated training for proper turfgrass management.

New franchisees should expect to run the business's daily operations, as no absentee ownership is allowed. A key advantage may be that you can run your Freedom Lawns USA location from the comfort of your home. You should also hire proficient technicians so you can run the management side of the franchise.

To be part of the Freedom Lawns USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Freedom Lawn USA requirements.

How To Open a Freedom Lawns USA Franchise

If awarded a Freedom Lawns USA franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Freedom Lawns USA brand throughout the entire process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Freedom Lawns USA franchisees receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. Freedom Lawns USA may also offer financing through a third party if you are struggling to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Freedom Lawns USA franchising team questions.