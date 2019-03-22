Freedom Lawns USA
Organic-based lawn and plant care
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Freedom Lawns USA
Organic-based lawn and plant care

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2006 (13 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 1037
Hampstead, NC 28443

CEO

Mark Tamn

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$83,250 - $104,200

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$40,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $28,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Freedom Lawns USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $83,250 High - $104,200
Units
+9.1%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +33.3%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Lawn Doctor

See More

Weed Man

See More

Spring-Green Lawn Care

See More

NaturaLawn of America Inc.

Franchise Articles

Shaq Is Investing in 9 Papa John's Locations and Joining the Pizza Chain's Board

Shaq Is Investing in 9 Papa John's Locations and Joining the Pizza Chain's Board

The NBA Hall of Famer will also become a brand ambassador for the pizza chain.
Jonathan Garber | 2 min read
Key Strategies/Methods to Set up a Franchise Model in the IVF Sector

Key Strategies/Methods to Set up a Franchise Model in the IVF Sector

The franchisor's business model changes to "support" rather than "working" model and market share, brand appreciation, and incomes increase as a result
Dr Anagha Karkhanis | 4 min read
How a Young Mom's Foresight Changed the Travel Agent Industry

How a Young Mom's Foresight Changed the Travel Agent Industry

Adapt or become extinct.
6 min read
5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

Here are five gym and workout businesses that you can invest in.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

Here are three strategies for buying an existing franchise rather than starting from scratch.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 22nd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing