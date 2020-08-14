Gadgetech
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

3512 Del Prado Blvd. S.
Cape Coral, FL 33904

Leadership

Jonathan Eck, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$78,150 - $116,600

Net-worth Requirement

$125,000 - $150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Gadgetech has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $78,150 High - $116,600
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

