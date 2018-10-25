#getfried Fry Cafe
Topped french fries and finger foods

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2015 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

357 Crescent Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14214

CEO

Christopher Covelli

Parent Company

Get Fried Franchise Group LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$136,250 - $275,500

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

#getfried Fry Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

18.3 hours

Classroom Training:

21 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $136,250 High - $275,500
Units
+200.0%+4 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
