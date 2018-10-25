#getfried Fry Cafe
Topped french fries and finger foods
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
357 Crescent Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14214
CEO
Christopher Covelli
Parent Company
Get Fried Franchise Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,250 - $275,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
#getfried Fry Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
18.3 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours