Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
117 W. Central St.
Natick, MA 01760
CEO
Brian Cook
Parent Company
Get In Shape Franchise Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$71,412 - $172,675
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Get In Shape For Women has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
27 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3