GNC Franchising
Vitamins and nutrition products
Founded
1935
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
300 6th Ave., 4th Fl.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
CEO
Ken Martindale
Parent Company
General Nutrition Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,187 - $467,983
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$330,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$130,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
GNC Franchising offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
GNC Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4
As more people became interested in natural foods and better nutrition, Shakarian opened stores in other states and changed the company's name to General Nutrition Centers (GNC). GNC also began producing its own vitamin and mineral supplements, foods, drinks and cosmetics. They started franchising in 1988. With company and franchised stores throughout the U.S. and worldwide, GNC now focuses on vitamins and nutritional supplements.