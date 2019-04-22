Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant
#278 Franchise 500| Caribbean-style food

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant
Caribbean-style food
|

About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

1996 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

399 Knollwood Rd., #117
White Plains, NY 10603

CEO

Al Novas

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$225,900 - $687,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

47 hours

Classroom Training:

33 hours

Additional Training:

At designated operating store

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 8

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant is ranked #278 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Inspired by Hawthorne & Son's Bakery, started by his parents in St. Andrew, Jamaica, Lowell Hawthorne, his wife Lorna and four siblings and their spouses pooled their resources in 1989 to open the first Golden Krust in Bronx, New York. By 1996, they had 17 restaurants, all in New York City, and decided to expand further through franchising. Today the company has locations throughout the Northeast and Southeast, all serving its Jamaican and Caribbean meals. Golden Krust products are also sold in supermarkets, hospitals, schools, correctional institutions and other retail outlets.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $225,900 High - $687,000
Units
+0.8%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +3.5%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 26th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing