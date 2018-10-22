GradePower Learning
Supplemental education
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
747 Hyde Park Rd.
London, ON N6H3S3
CEO
Lenka Whitehead
Initial Investment ⓘ
$106,600 - $275,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee waived for six months
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Home study
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3