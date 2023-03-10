GradePower Learning

Every child is different, and while academic goals might try to place them on the same level, they have different abilities that help them tackle academics. GradePower Learning attempts to make a difference in learners' lives by teaching them how to study efficiently.

Founded in 1984 by a visionary team of scientists and educators led by Nick Whitehead, GradePower Learning believes it has transformed learning by focusing on students' needs. Parents and educators may love GradePower Learning programs because they teach skills that make learners confident both in and out of the classroom.

The programs are designed by age, ranging from preschool to college preparation. By the time the child joins preschool, GradePower Learning will be by their side. 

Why You May Want To Start A GradePower Learning Franchise

GradePower Learning aims to help, encourage, and awaken children to reach their highest potential. GradePower Learning seeks individuals with a strong love for education that can connect with young learners.

Franchisees should be individuals with a background in education. Experience in teaching will be highly beneficial. Since franchisees will be involved in more than the running of learning centers, dedication and a passion for progress are invaluable skills.

What Might Make A GradePower Learning Franchise A Good Choice?

GradePower Learning may offer a powerful tool for children: education. After assessing learning needs, GradePower Learning takes students through learning programs that meet their unique needs. A franchise in the growing private tutoring services industry, GradePower Learning may be in an excellent position for success.

GradePower Learning emphasizes the value of the personalized learning experience for children. Its hands-on instruction methods may help children advance, one lesson at a time. The range of GradePower Learning programs includes Math, English, Science Tutoring, and ACT preparation classes. As a franchisee, you can expect to run the program in your chosen location as you transform young lives.

To be part of the GradePower Learning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open A GradePower Learning Franchise

GradePower Learning is looking for great people to join their team and is ready to provide training and support. Through training, the brand may teach you about the GradePower Learning program and lesson formats, while giving you access to valuable resources.

As you decide if opening a GradePower Learning franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a GradePower Learning franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a GradePower Learning franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day. 

Company Overview

About GradePower Learning

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring
Founded
1984
Parent Company
G.B. Tokani Inc.
Leadership
Lenka Whitehead, President
Corporate Address
747 Hyde Park Rd.
London, ON N6H3S3
Social
Facebook, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
153 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GradePower Learning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$97,810 - $261,700
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
