Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services
Estate sales, online auctions, staging
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
18281 Gothard St., #203
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
CEO
Simone Kelly
Parent Company
B & P Burke Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,850 - $131,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Quarterly and as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3