Bio

Jyl and Keith Camhi were inspired to develop the Great Play concept because they were dissatisfied with the fitness options available for their own children. They opened their first gym in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2006, and began franchising in 2008. Children from 6 months through 5th grade develop motor skills, sport skills, fitness and coordination through classes and play time in the gym's "Interactive Arena" that combines physical activity with virtual games using digital projectors and sensors.