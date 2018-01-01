Great Play Children's Gyms
Children's gyms
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
8400 E. Crescent Pkwy., 6th Fl.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Keith Camhi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$189,000 - $426,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Lead instructor training at headquarters, 3 weeks; webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6