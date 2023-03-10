Great Play Children's Gyms

Great Play Children's Gyms

Children's gyms
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$189K - $427K
Units as of 2015
12
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

Jyl and Keith Camhi were inspired to develop the Great Play concept because they were dissatisfied with the fitness options available for their own children. They opened their first gym in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2006, and began franchising in 2008. Children from 6 months through 5th grade develop motor skills, sport skills, fitness and coordination through classes and play time in the gym's "Interactive Arena" that combines physical activity with virtual games using digital projectors and sensors.

About Great Play Children's Gyms

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Tutoring
Founded
2006
Leadership
Keith Camhi, CEO
Corporate Address
8400 E. Crescent Pkwy., 6th Fl.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
12 (as of 2015)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Great Play Children's Gyms franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$189,000 - $426,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 week
Classroom Training
1 week
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Great Play Children's Gyms? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Great Play Children's Gyms landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Great Play Children's Gyms.

Leadership Management International

Leadership and organizational training and development
Ranked #164
Learn More

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs
Ranked #203
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing