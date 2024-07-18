3 Benefits of owning an Exit Factor franchise: Niche market focus with specialized exit strategy coaching. Flexible lifestyle with the ability to work from anywhere. Comprehensive training and ongoing support for franchisees. Exit Factor is a business coaching and consulting franchise that specializes in training small to medium-sized companies to enhance their value and prepare for a successful business exit. Founded by industry expert Jessica Fialkovich and part of the United Franchise Group, Exit Factor offers a low-cost opportunity with multiple revenue streams in the growing business services market. Click Here to learn more about Exit Factor. Key Facts: Minimum Initial Investment: $59,415 - $82,345

