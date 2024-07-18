Get All Access for $5/mo

Guide Fellow Entrepreneurs to Success with an Exit Factor Franchise Exit Factor franchisees play a vital role in the entrepreneurial community. As a business advisor, franchisees offer valuable guidance, solutions, and expertise to clients seeking to improve their business for a future exit.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning an Exit Factor franchise:

  1. Niche market focus with specialized exit strategy coaching.
  2. Flexible lifestyle with the ability to work from anywhere.
  3. Comprehensive training and ongoing support for franchisees.

Exit Factor is a business coaching and consulting franchise that specializes in training small to medium-sized companies to enhance their value and prepare for a successful business exit. Founded by industry expert Jessica Fialkovich and part of the United Franchise Group, Exit Factor offers a low-cost opportunity with multiple revenue streams in the growing business services market. Click Here to learn more about Exit Factor.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $59,415 - $82,345
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $39,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Exit Factor!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

