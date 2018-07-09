The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co. Inc.
Ice cream, frozen yogurt
Founded
1961
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Washington Ave. S., #2040
Minneapolis, MN 55415
CEO
Adam Hanson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$164,518 - $542,738
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
Regional training sessions
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8
Häagen-Dazs ice cream is distributed in more than 50 countries with shops in more than 600 locations.