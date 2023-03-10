Inspired to do something different when other ice cream brands were cutting corners, Haagen-Dazs founders Reuben and Rose Mattus decided to commit to the finest quality ingredients. In 1961, the Haagen Dazs brand was born, and it has since gained nationwide brand recognition. Since beginning to franchise in 1977, Haagen-Dazs has grown to over 200 locations in the U.S. Haagen-Dazs is determined to deliver only the best quality ice cream and flavors to customers.

Whether customers enjoy traditional ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or dairy-free options, customers of the Haagen-Dazs brand have come to expect quality and consistency from their dessert experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Haagen-Dazs Franchise

Dessert franchises are popular in the United States, and Haagen-Dazs is a trusted brand that ranks highly in brand recognition. This company is committed to selecting strategic locations for their franchises to increase chances of success.

Haagen-Dazs offers franchise opportunities to those who personify the spirit of an entrepreneur. While previous franchise and restaurant experience is not necessary, Haagen-Dazs encourages those who have created success in past ventures to apply. Their current franchisees have indicated high satisfaction levels with items ranging from training and support to the company's leadership and core values.

What Might Make Haagen-Dazs a Good Choice?

Haagen-Dazs offers three different settings for ice cream stands. You can open a mall/mixed-use/lifestyle center, a street location, or a kiosk. Each of these locations has its pros and cons. You will have access to a team from company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota that will help you make the best choices for your franchise.

The franchise support staff will help you get started, negotiate terms for your location, build your Haagen-Dazs site, and so on. You will have a designated franchise business manager even after you have opened your franchise. Your franchise business manager will help you implement plans to grow your business and market your shop specific to your area.

To be part of the Haagen-Dazs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Haagen-Dazs Franchise

Haagen-Dazs has a three-step process for opening a franchise. Franchisees begin with the application process. During this time, they will work with a representative to determine a mutual fit and ensure the applicant's finances meet the minimum requirements. If your application is approved, you may be invited to a discovery day at headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The second stage is all about location. You will work with your team to review your selected site and begin construction. While your storefront is being prepared for you, you'll enter stage three of the process and begin training. Haagen-Dazs holds a course at Haagen-Dazs University for multiple days at headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The course will train you and your shop manager on all the tools and information about the franchise.

Once all of that is complete, you can open your shop and start living the sweet treat life.