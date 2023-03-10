Haagen-Dazs

Haagen-Dazs

Ice cream
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$165K - $543K
Units as of 2020
217 7.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Inspired to do something different when other ice cream brands were cutting corners, Haagen-Dazs founders Reuben and Rose Mattus decided to commit to the finest quality ingredients. In 1961, the Haagen Dazs brand was born, and it has since gained nationwide brand recognition. Since beginning to franchise in 1977, Haagen-Dazs has grown to over 200 locations in the U.S. Haagen-Dazs is determined to deliver only the best quality ice cream and flavors to customers.

Whether customers enjoy traditional ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or dairy-free options, customers of the Haagen-Dazs brand have come to expect quality and consistency from their dessert experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Haagen-Dazs Franchise

Dessert franchises are popular in the United States, and Haagen-Dazs is a trusted brand that ranks highly in brand recognition. This company is committed to selecting strategic locations for their franchises to increase chances of success.

Haagen-Dazs offers franchise opportunities to those who personify the spirit of an entrepreneur. While previous franchise and restaurant experience is not necessary, Haagen-Dazs encourages those who have created success in past ventures to apply. Their current franchisees have indicated high satisfaction levels with items ranging from training and support to the company's leadership and core values.

What Might Make Haagen-Dazs a Good Choice?

Haagen-Dazs offers three different settings for ice cream stands. You can open a mall/mixed-use/lifestyle center, a street location, or a kiosk. Each of these locations has its pros and cons. You will have access to a team from company headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota that will help you make the best choices for your franchise. 

The franchise support staff will help you get started, negotiate terms for your location, build your Haagen-Dazs site, and so on. You will have a designated franchise business manager even after you have opened your franchise. Your franchise business manager will help you implement plans to grow your business and market your shop specific to your area.

To be part of the Haagen-Dazs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Haagen-Dazs Franchise

Haagen-Dazs has a three-step process for opening a franchise. Franchisees begin with the application process. During this time, they will work with a representative to determine a mutual fit and ensure the applicant's finances meet the minimum requirements. If your application is approved, you may be invited to a discovery day at headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The second stage is all about location. You will work with your team to review your selected site and begin construction. While your storefront is being prepared for you, you'll enter stage three of the process and begin training. Haagen-Dazs holds a course at Haagen-Dazs University for multiple days at headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The course will train you and your shop manager on all the tools and information about the franchise. 

Once all of that is complete, you can open your shop and start living the sweet treat life.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Haagen-Dazs

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Ices, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
1961
Parent Company
Nestle
Leadership
Adam Hanson, President
Corporate Address
500 Washington Ave. S., #2040
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
217 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Haagen-Dazs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$164,518 - $542,768
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$5.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Haagen-Dazs? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Haagen-Dazs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Haagen-Dazs.

Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Ranked #36
Learn More

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Home Clean Heroes

Residential cleaning
Request Info

Dippin' Dots

Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Ranked #223
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing