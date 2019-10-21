2018
2018 (1 Years)
1001 Hingham St., #201
Rockland, MA 02370
Lawrence Friedman
$101,700 - $177,700
$300,000
$50,000
$25,000 - $25,000
$200/wk.
1%
The Healthy Animal has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
20 hours
40 hours