Honest-1 Auto Care LLC
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
7430 E. Butherus Dr., #A
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Mike Cowan
Parent Company
H-1 Auto Care LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$206,650 - $659,150
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Honest-1 Auto Care LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 weeks
Classroom Training:
3 weeks
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10