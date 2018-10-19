The Honey Do Service Inc.
Handyman/home-improvement services
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
433 Scott St.
Bristol, VA 24201
CEO
Brad Fluke
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,200 - $98,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
The Honey Do Service Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
The Honey Do Service Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
38 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours