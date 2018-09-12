HuHot Mongolian Grills
Mongolian grill restaurants
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
223 E. Main St.
Missoula, MT 59802
CEO
Andy Vap
Initial Investment ⓘ
$984,000 - $1,219,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
HuHot Mongolian Grills has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
205 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50