Bio

The first HuHot Mongolian Grill opened in Missoula, Montana, in 1999, and franchising began in 2002. At HuHot, guests create their own stir fry by choosing from a selection of meats, seafood, noodles, vegetables and sauces, then handing them over to a "grill warrior" to cook in front of them. The menu also features appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts.