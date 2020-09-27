The Human Bean opened its first store in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998, and more locations were added throughout southern Oregon over the next five years. Franchising of the drive-thru espresso brand began in 2002.

The company's Farm Friendly Direct program encourages environmentally sustainable growing, harvesting and processing methods, rewarding the farmers the company works with by offering above-market prices and using the extra money to fund improvement projects in their communities.