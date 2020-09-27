The Human Bean
About
Founded

1998

Franchising Since

2002 (18 Years)

Corporate Address

623 Rossanley Dr.
Medford, OR 97501

Leadership

Tom Casey, VP

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$340,425 - $827,725

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

The Human Bean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

As needed

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

The Human Bean is ranked #185 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Human Bean opened its first store in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998, and more locations were added throughout southern Oregon over the next five years. Franchising of the drive-thru espresso brand began in 2002.

The company's Farm Friendly Direct program encourages environmentally sustainable growing, harvesting and processing methods, rewarding the farmers the company works with by offering above-market prices and using the extra money to fund improvement projects in their communities.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $340,425 High - $827,725
Units
+12.7%+10 UNITS (1 Year) +43.5%+27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

