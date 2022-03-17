i4 Search Group

i4 Search Group

Healthcare recruiting
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$43K - $100K
Units as of 2021
11
Company Overview

About i4 Search Group

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
2019
Leadership
Scott Butts, President of Franchising

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
11 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
2450 S. Gilbert Rd., #212
Chandler, AZ 85286
Corporate Address: i4 Search Group

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a i4 Search Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $80,000
Initial Investment
$42,600 - $99,800
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $70,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
8 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
i4 Search Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Virtual training
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where i4 Search Group landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
