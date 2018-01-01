Injector Rx
Fuel-injector cleaning
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
12201 Dover St.
Houston, TX 77031
CEO
Rizuan Katthage
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,750 - $57,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Injector Rx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll