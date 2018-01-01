Interior Magic
Auto appearance reconditioning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
211 Cotton Grove Rd.
Lexington, NC 27292
CEO
Jeff Byerly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$33,050 - $100,060
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Interior Magic offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Interior Magic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours