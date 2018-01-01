Interior Magic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Interior Magic offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Bio Interior Magic, based in Lexington, North Carolina, has been franchising since 2004. Franchisees offer auto appearance reconditioning services including leather and vinyl repair, interior steam cleaning, fabric repair and dyeing, stain and odor removal, headlight restoration, alloy wheel repair, windshield chip repair, and paintless dent removal.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $33,050 High - $100,060

Units +2.0% +1 UNITS (1 Year) +13.3% +6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)