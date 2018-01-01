Interior Magic
Auto appearance reconditioning

Interior Magic
Auto appearance reconditioning

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2004 (14 Years)

Corporate Address

211 Cotton Grove Rd.
Lexington, NC 27292

CEO

Jeff Byerly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$33,050 - $100,060

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$14,900 - $39,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Interior Magic offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Interior Magic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

120 hours

Bio
Interior Magic, based in Lexington, North Carolina, has been franchising since 2004. Franchisees offer auto appearance reconditioning services including leather and vinyl repair, interior steam cleaning, fabric repair and dyeing, stain and odor removal, headlight restoration, alloy wheel repair, windshield chip repair, and paintless dent removal.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $33,050 High - $100,060
Units
+2.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +13.3%+6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More



Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 18th, 2017
