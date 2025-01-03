Jersey Mike's Subs, a household name in the fast-casual dining sector, has reached a major milestone with the opening of its 3,000th location, in Schererville, Indiana, QSR reported. This achievement highlights the brand's impressive growth trajectory since its beginnings in 1956, marking it as one of the fastest-growing sandwich franchises in the world.

"Congratulations to all our owners and teams for all they have accomplished with their commitment and hard work," Founder Peter Cancro said in a statement, according to QSR. "Reaching 3,000 stores is a celebration of all who have helped build Jersey Mike's into a brand that resonates on a national level due to our powerful giving culture."

67 years in the making

Jersey Mike's started as a single sandwich shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, known for its authentic subs and a unique emphasis on personalized service. Today, it boasts 3,000 stores across the U.S., with plans to expand even further.

Its foray into international markets is also underway, with plans to open 300 stores in Canada over the coming years, a move signaling the brand's readiness to take its winning formula global.

A franchise model that works

Jersey Mike's success is also built on a proven franchise model. Recognized by Entrepreneur as the No. 2 brand on the 2024 Franchise 500, Jersey Mike's offers franchisees robust support and strong profit potential. This appeal has helped drive rapid expansion, with new stores opening in suburban, urban, and even international markets.

The company's franchise-friendly model emphasizes collaboration, with franchisees given the tools to succeed while being part of a brand that prioritizes both customers and communities. The strong alignment between corporate goals and franchisee success has been a key factor in the brand's steady rise.

The role of strategic investment

A key factor in Jersey Mike's remarkable growth and 3,000-store milestone was the recent strategic investment from Blackstone Group. In 2023, the private equity giant acquired Jersey Mike's in an $8 billion deal, providing the brand with a powerful financial foundation to accelerate its expansion plans and bolster its position as a leader in the fast-casual sector.

This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the company, signaling Blackstone's confidence in Jersey Mike's proven business model and its belief in the brand's untapped growth potential. The infusion of capital has allowed Jersey Mike's to double down on its aggressive expansion strategy, enabling it to enter new markets and strengthen its existing footprint. Beyond financial support, Blackstone's expertise in scaling successful businesses adds a strategic advantage, ensuring the brand maintains its quality and operational consistency while growing rapidly.

Though the opening of the 3,000th store is a monumental achievement for Jersey Mike's, the company shows no signs of slowing down. With robust plans to expand its presence both domestically and internationally in 2025, fueled by strong investor backing, Jersey Mike's is poised to remain a leader in the fast-casual dining industry.

Read More: QSR