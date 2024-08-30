The brand, which has been steadily growing its footprint across the U.S., plans to open 300 new locations in another country over the next several years.

Jersey Mike's, the fast-growing sandwich chain that ranked #2 in the 2024 Franchise 500, has embarked on its first major international expansion, marking a significant milestone in its history. The company, which began with one location at the Jersey Shore in 1956, has been steadily growing its footprint across the U.S. and is now setting its sights on Canada, where it plans to open 300 new locations over the next several years.

"The opportunities are there," Jersey Mike's founder and CEO Peter Cancro told Entrepreneur in January while insisting the company's philosophy won't change. "We'll expand internationally, but it's got to be with the right groups, the right people."

Jersey Mike's chose Redberry Restaurants, a master franchisor that also owns Burger King and Taco Bell locations in Canada, to lead its expansion north of the border.

The decision to enter the Canadian market comes as Jersey Mike's continues to see strong growth domestically — the brand has opened 1,000 new stores in the past five years. The Canadian expansion represents the next logical step for Jersey Mike's, which has become a dominant player in the U.S. fast-casual dining space.

In addition to the international expansion, Cancro told Entrepreneur the company plans to open 1,000 additional stores in the U.S. over the next three years, with an eventual goal of 10,000 overall locations. However, the CEO was adamant about keeping the company's expansion at 13% to 15% unit growth per year.

"You don't want to open up so many stores you'll start closing them," he told Entrepreneur. To bolster this steady growth, the company built an infrastructure of area managers to work in the field with franchisees from the time they open. "There's a lot of weeks we'll open 15 stores, and [now] it's not an issue or problem."

Expanding into Canada also reflects the growing demand for Jersey Mike's unique product offering. The brand has built a loyal customer base in the U.S. by offering a higher-quality alternative to traditional fast food. Jersey Mike's emphasis on community involvement, including its annual Month of Giving, has further made it one of the most popular sub chains in the country.

