Jon Smith Subs
Grilled subs
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$324,000 - $632,484
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Jon Smith Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
At existing store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20