Jon Smith Subs has worked to build a reputation for serving delicious, fresh subs and mouth-watering ribs straight off the grill since 1988. Jon Smith Subs wishes to be known for the quality and fresh ingredients in its subs, as well as their generous fillings portions.

Sandwiches may be a staple in any American menu, and Jon Smith Subs believes it took this concept and blew it out of the water. The story of this sandwich company started when its founder, Jon Smith, bought two sandwich shops that were struggling to stay afloat. He revamped the menu and brought in his signature fresh ingredients, which led to the story of the Jon Smith Subs franchise today.

After decades of hard work, Jon Smith Subs began to franchise in 2007 and is parented by United Franchise Group.

Jon Smith Subs has opened several franchises in the United States and around the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Jon Smith Subs Franchise

Opening a Jon Smith Subs franchise requires a franchisee who is results-oriented. An individual who is all about numbers and can run multiple outlets may be a great fit. Furthermore, a franchisee should have management experience, sales and marketing experience, and vital business skills.

Jon Smith Subs has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Jon Smith Subs a Good Choice?

A Jon Smith Subs franchise may offer great versatility, which includes takeaway service and sit-in restaurant services. Additionally, a franchisee with Jon Smith Subs will likely enjoy the brand recognition that the franchise has developed over the years. Jon Smith Subs also prides itself on its tried and tested business model that they pass on to their franchisees.

Usually, a franchisee with Jon Smith Subs is not expected to be a hands-on manager running the day-to-day operations. You may choose to be an absentee owner, but you should be ready to hire and manage your restaurant’s team members. Franchisees may also be allowed to open more than one Jon Smith Subs franchise.

How To Open a Jon Smith Subs Franchise

To be part of the Jon Smith Subs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Jon Smith Subs has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Jon Smith Subs provides training to franchisees once you qualify to become a franchisee. You can expect to undergo classroom training, as well as on-the-job training. Jon Smith Subs also offers franchisees support in the form of lease negotiation and the grand opening ceremony.