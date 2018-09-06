Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
17915 Sky Park Cir., #J
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Chris Braun
Parent Company
Juice It Up
Initial Investment ⓘ
$227,400 - $399,185
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Juice It Up! has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
60% off first-store franchise fee; second-store franchise fee refunded if second unit opens within one year of first
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
58 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10