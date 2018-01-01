Justin's Barbershop
Barbershops
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
348 Rte. 9, #G
Manalapan, NJ 07726
CEO
Justin D'Esposito
Parent Company
JB Franchise Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,514 - $252,843
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Justin's Barbershop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
164 hours