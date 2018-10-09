In 1930, Harland Sanders opened Sanders Court & Cafe in the front room of a gas station in Corbin, Kentucky. He was named an honorary Kentucky Colonel in 1936 for his contributions to local cuisine. Colonel Sanders began franchising in 1952 and awarded the first franchise to Pete Harman in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their handshake agreement stipulated that the corporation would receive a royalty of one nickel for each chicken Harman sold.

His recipe is still a secret, but billions of Colonel Sanders' chicken dinners are served annually in more than 125 countries. KFC is now part of Yum! Brands, which also includes Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.