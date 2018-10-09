KFC US LLC
Chicken
Founded
1930
Franchising Since
1952 (66 Years)
Corporate Address
1441 Gardiner Ln.
Louisville, KY 40213
CEO
Kevin Hochman
Parent Company
Yum! Brands Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,442,550 - $2,771,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
KFC US LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Social media
SEO
On-The-Job Training:
6 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 days
KFC US LLC is ranked #233 in the Franchise 500!
His recipe is still a secret, but billions of Colonel Sanders' chicken dinners are served annually in more than 125 countries. KFC is now part of Yum! Brands, which also includes Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.