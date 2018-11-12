Kidcreate Studio
Children's art education
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
7918 Mitchell Rd.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
CEO
Lara Olson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$97,900 - $218,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Kidcreate Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours