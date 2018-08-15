When founder Carol Kay Harsell’s dance studio tripled in size in a matter of months, she wondered why her preschool dance program enrollment wasn’t growing as well. After discussing the matter with CFO Bernard Friedman, Harsell realized the problem was that many young children were in child-care centers and preschools. When Friedman suggested they take their program to where the children were, the concept for Kinderdance International was born.

Within 30 days Harsell had 60 children from a local child-care center enrolled; within six months, she was marketing to the entire Phoenix, AZ area, offering on-site instruction to more than 30 child-care centers in the area.

Franchisees offer Kinderdance’s innovative “education through dance” programs to thousands of children across North America, teaching at YMCAs, churches, public and private school systems, military bases and community centers, in addition to preschools and child-care centers.