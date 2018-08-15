Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
5238 Valleypointe Pkwy.
Roanoke, VA 24019
CEO
Richard Maltese
Parent Company
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$17,950 - $46,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$14,950
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$14,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-12%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Additional Training:
Annual continuing education conference
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Within 30 days Harsell had 60 children from a local child-care center enrolled; within six months, she was marketing to the entire Phoenix, AZ area, offering on-site instruction to more than 30 child-care centers in the area.
Franchisees offer Kinderdance’s innovative “education through dance” programs to thousands of children across North America, teaching at YMCAs, churches, public and private school systems, military bases and community centers, in addition to preschools and child-care centers.