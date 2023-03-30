Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$18K - $48K
- Units as of 2022
-
231 40.0% over 3 years
Kinderdance, founded in 1979, is the original developmental dance, gymnastics, and fitness program for young children. The company specializes in programs that help develop motor and other developmental skills in children. Its claim to fame is offering “education through dance.”
As you operate your franchise, you will teach children different fitness skills that promote healthy growth and development. The perfect candidate for a Kinderdance franchise has a passion for teaching, children, and movement.
Why You May Want to Start a Kinderdance Franchise
If you love the idea of helping children stay fit and develop healthy practices, then the Kinderdance franchise may be for you. For over 40 years, Kinderdance has been committed to teaching children to move their bodies, develop new skills, and live healthy and happy lives.
As a Kinderdance franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to shape and mold the next generation by promoting healthy movement and lifestyle choices. You will also get to teach them other basic educational skills and ready them for further education.
With their proven teaching methods, Kinderdance has shown that children intuitively want to move their bodies. Not only do their programs impart joy in the lives of the children, but they also offer them life skills for the future. Children can grow in different skills, like dance and gymnastics, and potentially even use them to earn money by becoming professionals in their desired skills. Even if they do not wish to pursue a career in these areas, they are offered a unique opportunity to move their bodies in a judgement-free environment, while also learning skills for the future.
What Might Make a Kinderdance Franchise a Good Choice?
Kinderdance has fairly low startup costs and scaled-back requirements. They also have a proven business model, as well as flexible hours. Kinderdance offers the ability to operate the franchise as a part-time business, full-time business, and/or from a home-based environment, making it one of the easier franchises to operate. As an added advantage, you will have ongoing support and comprehensive training to best help you to successfully run your business.
Dance, gymnastics, movement, yoga, fitness, motor skills, education, and fun are the building blocks of Kinderdance. They teach children to use creative thinking and solve problems. This makes them popular with both parents and children, allowing for the opportunity of steady clientele every season.
To be part of the Kinderdance franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Kinderdance Franchise?
To begin the process of opening a Kinderdance franchise, you will request franchise information. A franchise representative may reach out to you with franchise information if they believe you could be a good fit. If Kinderdance is interested in you as a franchisee, you may review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and submit a franchise application. From here, you may schedule an interview to ask further questions and give Kinderdance a chance to get to know you.
If both parties are in agreement, you may sign a franchise agreement with Kinderdance. Afterwards, you will complete training at company headquarters in Roanoke, Virginia, learning day to day functions and proper Kinderdance teaching methods. Once you have completed training, you are fully equipped and prepared to begin operating your franchise with the support of the Kinderdance team.
Company Overview
About Kinderdance
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 1979
- Parent Company
- Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
- Leadership
- Richard Maltese, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5115 Bernard Dr., #205
Roanoke, VA 24018
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1985 (38 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 231 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kinderdance franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $18,150 - $47,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $14,950
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $14,950
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-12%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Kinderdance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Kinderdance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
