Kinderdance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$18K - $48K
Units as of 2022
231 40.0% over 3 years
Kinderdance, founded in 1979, is the original developmental dance, gymnastics, and fitness program for young children. The company specializes in programs that help develop motor and other developmental skills in children. Its claim to fame is offering “education through dance.”

As you operate your franchise, you will teach children different fitness skills that promote healthy growth and development. The perfect candidate for a Kinderdance franchise has a passion for teaching, children, and movement.

Why You May Want to Start a Kinderdance Franchise

If you love the idea of helping children stay fit and develop healthy practices, then the Kinderdance franchise may be for you. For over 40 years, Kinderdance has been committed to teaching children to move their bodies, develop new skills, and live healthy and happy lives.

As a Kinderdance franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to shape and mold the next generation by promoting healthy movement and lifestyle choices. You will also get to teach them other basic educational skills and ready them for further education. 

With their proven teaching methods, Kinderdance has shown that children intuitively want to move their bodies. Not only do their programs impart joy in the lives of the children, but they also offer them life skills for the future. Children can grow in different skills, like dance and gymnastics, and potentially even use them to earn money by becoming professionals in their desired skills. Even if they do not wish to pursue a career in these areas, they are offered a unique opportunity to move their bodies in a judgement-free environment, while also learning skills for the future.

What Might Make a Kinderdance Franchise a Good Choice?

Kinderdance has fairly low startup costs and scaled-back requirements. They also have a proven business model, as well as flexible hours. Kinderdance offers the ability to operate the franchise as a part-time business, full-time business, and/or from a home-based environment, making it one of the easier franchises to operate. As an added advantage, you will have ongoing support and comprehensive training to best help you to successfully run your business.

Dance, gymnastics, movement, yoga, fitness, motor skills, education, and fun are the building blocks of Kinderdance. They teach children to use creative thinking and solve problems. This makes them popular with both parents and children, allowing for the opportunity of steady clientele every season.

To be part of the Kinderdance franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Kinderdance Franchise?

To begin the process of opening a Kinderdance franchise, you will request franchise information. A franchise representative may reach out to you with franchise information if they believe you could be a good fit. If Kinderdance is interested in you as a franchisee, you may review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and submit a franchise application. From here, you may schedule an interview to ask further questions and give Kinderdance a chance to get to know you.

If both parties are in agreement, you may sign a franchise agreement with Kinderdance. Afterwards, you will complete training at company headquarters in Roanoke, Virginia, learning day to day functions and proper Kinderdance teaching methods. Once you have completed training, you are fully equipped and prepared to begin operating your franchise with the support of the Kinderdance team. 

Company Overview

About Kinderdance

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Richard Maltese, CEO
Corporate Address
5115 Bernard Dr., #205
Roanoke, VA 24018
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
231 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kinderdance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$18,150 - $47,900
Net Worth Requirement
$14,950
Cash Requirement
$14,950
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-12%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Kinderdance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Kinderdance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kinderdance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kinderdance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #81 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #56 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

