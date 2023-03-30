Kinderdance, founded in 1979, is the original developmental dance, gymnastics, and fitness program for young children. The company specializes in programs that help develop motor and other developmental skills in children. Its claim to fame is offering “education through dance.”

As you operate your franchise, you will teach children different fitness skills that promote healthy growth and development. The perfect candidate for a Kinderdance franchise has a passion for teaching, children, and movement.

Why You May Want to Start a Kinderdance Franchise

If you love the idea of helping children stay fit and develop healthy practices, then the Kinderdance franchise may be for you. For over 40 years, Kinderdance has been committed to teaching children to move their bodies, develop new skills, and live healthy and happy lives.

As a Kinderdance franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to shape and mold the next generation by promoting healthy movement and lifestyle choices. You will also get to teach them other basic educational skills and ready them for further education.

With their proven teaching methods, Kinderdance has shown that children intuitively want to move their bodies. Not only do their programs impart joy in the lives of the children, but they also offer them life skills for the future. Children can grow in different skills, like dance and gymnastics, and potentially even use them to earn money by becoming professionals in their desired skills. Even if they do not wish to pursue a career in these areas, they are offered a unique opportunity to move their bodies in a judgement-free environment, while also learning skills for the future.

What Might Make a Kinderdance Franchise a Good Choice?

Kinderdance has fairly low startup costs and scaled-back requirements. They also have a proven business model, as well as flexible hours. Kinderdance offers the ability to operate the franchise as a part-time business, full-time business, and/or from a home-based environment, making it one of the easier franchises to operate. As an added advantage, you will have ongoing support and comprehensive training to best help you to successfully run your business.

Dance, gymnastics, movement, yoga, fitness, motor skills, education, and fun are the building blocks of Kinderdance. They teach children to use creative thinking and solve problems. This makes them popular with both parents and children, allowing for the opportunity of steady clientele every season.

To be part of the Kinderdance franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Kinderdance Franchise?

To begin the process of opening a Kinderdance franchise, you will request franchise information. A franchise representative may reach out to you with franchise information if they believe you could be a good fit. If Kinderdance is interested in you as a franchisee, you may review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and submit a franchise application. From here, you may schedule an interview to ask further questions and give Kinderdance a chance to get to know you.

If both parties are in agreement, you may sign a franchise agreement with Kinderdance. Afterwards, you will complete training at company headquarters in Roanoke, Virginia, learning day to day functions and proper Kinderdance teaching methods. Once you have completed training, you are fully equipped and prepared to begin operating your franchise with the support of the Kinderdance team.