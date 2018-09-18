Kolache Factory
Kolaches
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
23240 Westheimer Pkwy., #A
Katy, TX 77494
CEO
John Banks
Parent Company
Kolache Factory
Initial Investment ⓘ
$415,230 - $696,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,900 - $44,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Kolache Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
220 hours
Classroom Training:
7 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8